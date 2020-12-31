Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits that some pressure has been lifted on his squad

Manager Mikel Arteta insists that the pressure has been relieved after successive victories in the Premier League for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners went on a disastrous run of results which saw them drop down to 16th in the table, but we are now looking to be playing with much more freedom.

It’s only natural that confidence will come from wins, and the team will hopefully build on that against West Brom.

Are the team completely out the dark?

Patrick

Posted by

mikel arteta

