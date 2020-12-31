Video: Arteta admits that some pressure has been lifted on his squad

Manager Mikel Arteta insists that the pressure has been relieved after successive victories in the Premier League for his Arsenal side.

The Gunners went on a disastrous run of results which saw them drop down to 16th in the table, but we are now looking to be playing with much more freedom.

It’s only natural that confidence will come from wins, and the team will hopefully build on that against West Brom.

Arsenal boss Arteta admits it's a relief having released the pressure on his side of late

