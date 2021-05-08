Video: Arteta admits there is ‘things to change’ as reality dawns on Arsenal’s situation

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether he Arsenal fans should think they are now stuck being a mid-table side, and whether we should expect an immediate return to Europe.

The daunting reality is that we will not be playing in the Europa League next season, and seem miles away from returning to the Champions League in recent years, and the manager is accepting that much needs to be done to get us back there.

Arteta insists he has put all of his energy into this football club, but too many small margins have hampered us this season. He also urges everyone to come together to make sure Arsenal do not become a regular mid-table side 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3ZbIeqVSyc — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 8, 2021

I don’t imagine there will be much argument against the fact that we need a lot of help to get back into the top four, but the question is whether Arteta is still the man for the job.

Patrick