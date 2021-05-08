Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits there is ‘things to change’ as reality dawns on Arsenal’s situation

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether he Arsenal fans should think they are now stuck being a mid-table side, and whether we should expect an immediate return to Europe.

The daunting reality is that we will not be playing in the Europa League next season, and seem miles away from returning to the Champions League in recent years, and the manager is accepting that much needs to be done to get us back there.

I don’t imagine there will be much argument against the fact that we need a lot of help to get back into the top four, but the question is whether Arteta is still the man for the job.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Stephanie says:
    May 8, 2021 at 9:07 pm

    I’m so sad for how our beloved club has fallen 😭☹️💔

    Reply
  2. Reggie says:
    May 8, 2021 at 9:34 pm

    Yes changing the manager would be a good starting point. We have nothing to look forward too if this clown is still in charge.

    Reply
  3. ken1945 says:
    May 8, 2021 at 9:56 pm

    Like others Mikel, there are lots of us who have put everything into supporting the club – look at where we are today and honestly answer this question… what has improved on the field since you arrived?

    Reply
  4. Kev82 says:
    May 8, 2021 at 10:06 pm

    I wouldn’t trust Arteta and Edu with any more signings we’ll end up getting Ramirez and Oscar lol

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs