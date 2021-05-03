Video: Arteta admits uncertainty if Luiz will play again this season

Manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that he isn’t sure if David Luiz will be able to play for Arsenal again this season.

The defender recovered from four weeks out with a knee injury at the weekend, but failed to make it through the 90 minutes as he pulled up with his hamstring.

We will await news on whether he will be expected back before the season plays out, but this injury could well mean he has played his last game for the club.

His current contract runs out at the end of the season, and with a number of impressive loanees set to return to the club this summer, it wouldn’t be a shock if he was to be allowed to leave.

Could his injury affect the club’s decision on a new deal for Luiz?

Patrick