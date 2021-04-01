Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta admits uncertainty over ESR & Saka’s Liverpool involvement

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is unsure if either Bukayo Saka or Emile Smith Rowe will be fit to take on Liverpool.

The Gunners will take on the Reds at the Emirates on Saturday evening in the Premier League, but they could be without two of their key players.

Both Bukayo Saka and Smith Rowe were returned from their respective international camps early due to nursing injuries, with a hamstring and hip injury reported, and the manager is yet to see them involved in training with the team as of yet.

