Video: Arteta admits Wolves are ‘dangerous’ in attack

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is weary of the attack of Wolves.

The Spaniard is hoping he can guide his time to end their woes in front of goal tomorrow, having scored just once (from the penalty spot against United) in their last five Premier League matches.

While he would like to set his team up offensively, he is weary of what his side will be up against with Wolves ability to attack.

Will Wolves threat hamper Arteta’s preparations as he looks to bring more goals out of his side?

Patrick

  1. Sue says:
    November 28, 2020 at 2:59 pm

    Our last 3 home games against them (going back to 2011) have all ended 1-1..
    Really don’t fancy a draw tomorrow, desperately need to get back to winning ways! 🙏

  2. ken1945 says:
    November 28, 2020 at 3:06 pm

    Patrick, I hope he’s not weary of the Wolves attack at the end of the game and sets his team out to be wary of them from the kick off!!!!

    Our language and its spelling can be so funny sometimes and, Patrick, I hope you see the funny side of your weary versus wary.

    I’m weary just watching our attacking game, as it sends me to sleep 😴😴🥴🥴😖😖

