Video: Arteta admits Wolves are ‘dangerous’ in attack

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has admitted that he is weary of the attack of Wolves.

The Spaniard is hoping he can guide his time to end their woes in front of goal tomorrow, having scored just once (from the penalty spot against United) in their last five Premier League matches.

While he would like to set his team up offensively, he is weary of what his side will be up against with Wolves ability to attack.

Mikel Arteta admits he is weary of the attacking threat that Wolves possess 👀👀👀 Will this hamper his attempt to focus on attack this weekend? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/7jlDCpw8Nh — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 28, 2020

Will Wolves threat hamper Arteta’s preparations as he looks to bring more goals out of his side?

Patrick