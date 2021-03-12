Video: Arteta agrees that Arsenal are their own ‘worst enemy’

Mikel Arteta was asked if his Arsenal side were their own ‘worst enemy’ after he witnessed his side gift two goal scoring opportunities away in the second half.

The Gunners were by far the better team for much of the match, but that didn’t stop Olympiacos from having two clear-cut chances handed to them because of silly errors.

David Luiz’s initial error was luckily not punished, despite giving the ball away to the attacker inside our own box, but the next mistake minutes later was put away when Dani Ceballos was given the ball under pressure and was dispossessed in his own half.

Mikel Arteta admits his side 'are their own worst enemy' with their defensive errors 🙄🙄🙄 Is Leno the common denominator with these errors? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/qtnESF8OML — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) March 12, 2021

It feels almost as if these errors are becoming a part of our game, and the manager has to find a way to deal with this sooner rather than later.

Patrick