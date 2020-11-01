Video: Arteta and Partey talk to SkySports ahead of kick-off

Mikel Arteta spoke to Sky Sports shortly before kick-off, with Arsenal set to kick-off against Manchester United in the coming minutes.

The manager explained how Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored plenty from his wide role in the team, so he doesn’t see the need to switch him into the middle, as well as explaining the omission of both Xhaka and Ceballos from today’s starting XI, as well as Holding’s return from injury.

Partey also revealed that he was settling well after his move, and that he is enjoying his time in North London.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and midfield signing Thomas Partey speak to Sky Sports ahead of #MUNARS

Did Arteta rush back Holding because he lacks confidence in Mustafi?

