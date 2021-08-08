Video: Arteta and Tottenham midfielder Hojberg clash on the sidelines

Mikel Arteta and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg clashed moments ago when the Tottenham midfielder slid dangerously close to the Arsenal boss.

The Spaniard was clearly furious with the player’s overexertion so close to himself shortly into the second-half.

Mikel Arteta has an altercation with Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg on the touchline, before Arteta shushes him. 😂 #afc pic.twitter.com/Hbcklt9yXK — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 8, 2021

The score remains tied as we now enter into the final 20 minutes of the match, but with the likes of Bukayo Saka and Balogun now entering the field, we could well be set for an exciting end to the clash, although admittedly Spurs have had the better chances of late.

