Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta appears stressed when quizzed on injury worries

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on the injuries to his side after the win over Southampton last night, and he appeared stressed as he answered those questions.

Both Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe limped off during the second-half of the Premier League clash last night, and the manager admits that he is unaware of when they will be fit to return.

Our injury list is starting to pile up, but it sounds as if the manager may have been aware that he was risking certain players injuries last night…

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Trudeau says:
    January 27, 2021 at 10:21 pm

    “Arteta you suck because you didn’t play the same winning team in the FA Cup”

    “Arteta you suck because you are overplaying our best players and ignoring minor injuries”

    I’d be stressed too! Hopefully he learns to ignore the likes of Merson, Adams et al and limits his time on Just Arsenal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs