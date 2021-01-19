Video: Arteta backtracks on previous ‘niggle’ comments on Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta stated that he subbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off with a ‘niggle’ earlier into his press conference, but now claims that hi forward was struggling with a ‘stomach issue’.

The Gabon international returned to form with a fine brace against Newcastle last night, but had to come off later in the game with the result in the bag.

Earlier in the press conference he stated that he came off because of a ‘niggle’, but when pressed for more information on his injury, the manager claimed that he was actually removed for a ‘stomach issue’, which he appeared to find hilarious.

Arteta takes back his 'niggle' comments to reveal that Aubameyang had no actual injury The manager is then quizzed on how tough it was on him personally to have been struggling as a team with him as captain 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/GvwXqQIgvD — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 19, 2021

