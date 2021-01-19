Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta backtracks on previous ‘niggle’ comments on Aubameyang

Mikel Arteta stated that he subbed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang off with a ‘niggle’ earlier into his press conference, but now claims that hi forward was struggling with a ‘stomach issue’.

The Gabon international returned to form with a fine brace against Newcastle last night, but had to come off later in the game with the result in the bag.

Earlier in the press conference he stated that he came off because of a ‘niggle’, but when pressed for more information on his injury, the manager claimed that he was actually removed for a ‘stomach issue’, which he appeared to find hilarious.

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

  1. Steven Wilson says:
    January 19, 2021 at 7:21 pm

    Burstin for a gladys knight!!!

    1. Declan says:
      January 19, 2021 at 7:48 pm

      Yes, he needed a Tom tit !

      1. Declan says:
        January 19, 2021 at 7:49 pm

        Or a pony and trap if you’re a cockney .

