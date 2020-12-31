Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta calls for further improvement despite upturn in form

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists that his side still needs much improvement this season.

The Gunners ended a winless streak of seven matches on Boxing Day, before winning back-to-back matches for the first time since the start of the season with the two wins this week.

While the manager insists he is happy to have the confidence boost after some tough weeks, he also insists that more needs to come from his players.

