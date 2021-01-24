Video: Arteta claims Arsenal FC will continue to support Willian & Pepe

Mikel Arteta insists that he and Arsenal Football Club will continue to support both Willian and Nicolas Pepe despite their struggles.

Both players have come in for criticism with neither showing any level of consistency since the start of the season. The Ivory Coast international has shown glimpes of his ability in the Europa League, while Willian hit the ground running on his Arsenal debut, but neither has done much else.

The pair did both start in both our recent FA Cup outings, and neither proved to warrant those minutes, but the manager insists that they will continue to support them in hope of a upturn in fortunes.

Mikel Arteta vows that he and Arsenal Football Club will continue to support Willian and Nicolas Pepe 😅😅😅 Do both players deserve to be picking up these minutes ahead of younger & hungrier players? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/wrwsEWtnzY — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 24, 2021

Are we at the point where we should be giving these minutes to our younger players?

Patrick