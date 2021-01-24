Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta claims Arsenal FC will continue to support Willian & Pepe

Mikel Arteta insists that he and Arsenal Football Club will continue to support both Willian and Nicolas Pepe despite their struggles.

Both players have come in for criticism with neither showing any level of consistency since the start of the season. The Ivory Coast international has shown glimpes of his ability in the Europa League, while Willian hit the ground running on his Arsenal debut, but neither has done much else.

The pair did both start in both our recent FA Cup outings, and neither proved to warrant those minutes, but the manager insists that they will continue to support them in hope of a upturn in fortunes.

Are we at the point where we should be giving these minutes to our younger players?

Patrick

  1. Giwa says:
    January 24, 2021 at 12:30 pm

    Arteta is a disgrace and should be sacked today for saying this abysmal statement

  2. Grandad says:
    January 24, 2021 at 1:29 pm

    There is some hope for Pepe if he is not played on the right wing, but for Wiilian, as they say, time waits for no man.

