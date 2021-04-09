Video: Arteta claims Aubameyang’s benching was tactical

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang found himself dropped to the bench again last night against Slavia Prague, but Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta claims his decision was tactical.

The Gunners stuttered to a 1-1 draw at home in the Europa League first-leg last night, and naturally the team selection can come under scrutiny.

Arteta insists that his decision was down to tactics however, and not to do with timekeeping or any other issues like the clash with Tottenham some weeks back.

Mikel Arteta attempts to claim that Aubameyang was benched to make an impact as a substitute 👀👀👀 Did the decision backfire with Laca's finishing below-par in the clash? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Yq1jPVPp7c — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 9, 2021

In hindsight the manager may regret not starting the Gabon international, but do we believe that Auba was simply dropped to make an impact off the bench?

Patrick