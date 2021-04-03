Video: Arteta claims David Luiz could play at top level for many years

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has claimed that David Luiz has many years left at the top of the game.

The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season, but the manager’s comments tell me that he would likely be keen on extending that for another season.

Luiz has featured heavily since the turn of the year, although Arsenal have since confirmed that he is ruled out of today’s encounter with Liverpool with injury.

Mikel Arteta hints that David Luiz could continue at the top of the game for years. This will surely mean a new Arsenal contract is on the cards ahead of the new season 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/eON75w6VQp — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 3, 2021

Would you be happy to see David Luiz sign a new deal on his current form?

Patrick