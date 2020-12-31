Video: Arteta claims he is still taking every match as it comes…

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta insists that he is still taking every match as it comes, and not setting any targets for the season.

The Gunners have slipped down to 13th place as we look to celebrate the new year, but with us almost at the half-way stage, the manager denies that he has any targets for the campaign.

The journalist claimed the initial target would have been the Champions League places, but Arteta refused to comment on that either.

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on his season's targets, but claims he is still taking every match as it comes 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/lHwaA8ECRQ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 31, 2020

Should the club not have their eyes on a prize for the end of the season, or is the manager just keeping his cards close to his chest as usual?

Patrick