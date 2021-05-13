Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video: Arteta claims his Arsenal side showed their ‘true feelings’ in Chelsea victory

Arsenal earned a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last night, and the manager insists his players showed how much they care with their performance.

The club is in a little turmoil at present, with European football looking extremely unlikely at present, but the manager insists his side’s performance showed that his players do want to fight for this football club.

Can the team use the boost of a win over Chelsea to finish out the season with consecutive wins? Do we think six points will be enough to climb into the top seven?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Chelsea mikel arteta

