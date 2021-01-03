Video: Arteta claims his side had ‘sloppy’ moments despite convincing win

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his Arsenal side was ‘sloppy’ at times during the 4-0 win over West Brom.

The Gunners continued their return to the fore with a 4-0 win over Sam Allardyce’s side yesterday, but the boss wasn’t wholly convinced with the win.

Despite a comfortable scoreline, a clean sheet, and a thoroughly dominant display, the manager had reason to be unhappy with certain phases of his side’s play.

Mikel Arteta admits that Arsenal were 'sloppy' at times, but is 'close' to what is wanted

Arsenal will now have a few days to prepare for the FA Cup clash with Newcastle on Saturday, their biggest break between matches since November, although that time was filled by internationals.

Will the break do the team good, or would we have preferred to carry on having found our form?

