Video: Arteta claims late Tierney absence hampered Palace result

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was in line to start against Crystal Palace yesterday, before pulling up with a tight calf, and had to be withdrawn on the day of the game.

Mikel Arteta now claims that the Scots late absence hampered his side’s preparation as his side went onto draw the match 0-0.

Tierney is set for an MRI scan this morning, where we will be hoping for positive news on his injury.

Should Arsenal not have enough options in the squad to deal with one change?

