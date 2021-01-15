Video: Arteta claims late Tierney absence hampered Palace result

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was in line to start against Crystal Palace yesterday, before pulling up with a tight calf, and had to be withdrawn on the day of the game.
Mikel Arteta now claims that the Scots late absence hampered his side’s preparation as his side went onto draw the match 0-0.
Tierney is set for an MRI scan this morning, where we will be hoping for positive news on his injury.
Mikel Arteta claims Tierney injury hampered preparation for Palace clash 😅😅😅
Should Arsenal not have enough options in the squad to deal with one change?
Patrick
If one players absence ‘hampers’ preparation against C Palace (who lost 7-0 the other day) at home, then we are in serious trouble.
We’ve played Newcastle and Palce at home, both ended in draw. Very underwhelming. Lets not forget we’ve scored 20 goals in 18 PL matches. That’s terrible return.
After few wins everyone’s piling the creative pressure on our 19-year old Saka and 20-year old ESR who’s hasn’t even played 5 matches in the Premier League.
We better get those reinforcements quickly.
This is just my opinion but I think we are out of the top 4 race. There’s no way 6-7 teams dropping 9 points while us not dropping any. Mind as well focus fully on Europa League.
On the assumption that Arteta will recognise that Saka is a natural forward and play him accordingly, there is an urgent need for a left footed back up for Tierney who has become a very important player for Arsenal.Having loaned out Kolasinac, our Management team could be accused of bad decision making, and with some justification.AMN had a very poor match last night which does not surprise those of us who recognise his limitations on the left side of the park and the fact that he has hardly played.I suspect he will not be with us next season.As to a solid back up for Tierney, Solly March of Brighton is someone who can play in any position on the left flank.A very decent player with an excellent left foot.
He is just a joker of a manager, so if Tierney gets injured for weeks then we doomed right??
He needs to promote a lot of the young guns to see if we cud discover more worthy team players as cover..cuz we really need quick players for this EPL season…
We drew that game due to fatigue and sloppy passes but we cud have still won the hard way if he hadn’t swapped saka for pepe which ultimately killed any meaningful thrust in our attack…no Tierney meant the left was dead, then taking saka out killed the right, palace crowded the middle limiting laca’s influence.
I felt we cud have nicked a late goal just like the Newcastle game…but ESR cudnt do it all alone since saka was moved to defence for a useless pepe and laca withdrawn.
Auba ain’t scoring but plays 90mins then laca our best bet for a goal or assist is withdrawn for nketiah..like wtf
AMN was substituted just when he started growing into the game and we were bombarding the palace defence back to back which cud have cracked b4 the 90.
Arteta needs to stuck with the winning formula through thick and thin, no more change of tactics cuz he’s still a rookie coach for now, so stuck with what works or seems to work..
And that is
Auba laca saka(his best position, he cuts in ,links with esr and shoots more)
ESR
Xhaka el neny (over ceballos) or partey(since he’s available now)
Usual back four …
Is MA basically admitting that AMN cannot offer anything in the absence of KT? We all know AMN is average and based on last night it was very obvious. What was also obvious was that KT’s performances have been the difference in the past few weeks. Without him we just look as flat and lost as ever. We are still papering over the very fragile cracks. The squad is too large and over bloated with fringe players who are obviously not able to perform any better than they have been for years. Will this be rectified this January? I doubt it!