Video: Arteta claims the club needs to come together with the owners’ stance made clear

Mikel Arteta has claimed that the Kroenkes have made their stance clear, and urges the fans to get behind the plans to take Arsenal forward.

Daniel Ek has had an offer turned down the club’s current owners, and there appears to be no intention to sell.

Arteta now wants the situation to be put behind us, and wants everyone to put the fiasco behind them.

Arteta insists that Arsenal's owners have been clear on their stance, and that everyone needs to come together to support the team

If the owners interest was all about money, would they not have taken the offer?

