Video: Arteta clouds hopes of Laca & Tierney’s ‘unlikely’ return on Thursday

Mikel Arteta has downplayed the possibility of either Alexandre Lacazette or Kieran Tierney making their return to action for Arsenal on Thursday.

The Gunners will welcome Villarreal to the Emirates in the second-leg of their Europa League semi-final clash in a few days, knowing they have to overturn a 2-1 deficit.

The manager had claimed before the first leg that the duo, along with David Luiz and Aubameyang were in contention to play, but he now claims that neither player has returned to full training with the squad as of yet.

Which starting XI would you hope to see if Laca, Kieran and Luiz are all confirmed as missing the clash?

