Video – Arteta confirms Aubameyang decision on SkySports….

So, the weirdness continues as Mikel Arteta confirms why Aubameyang is on the bench.

But the strange thing is that one possible replacement is the Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli, who has now been fit to play for over a month, but has been left sitting on the bench.

Today, with Auba sidelined, Martinelli is not even in the squad at all!

Where is the sense in that?

  1. Jeanie says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:17 pm

    Why highlight disciplinary issue these guys are not in school. More of our managers arrogance in such a big game.

  2. Andy z says:
    March 14, 2021 at 4:19 pm

    I can’t wait for this season to be over TBH

