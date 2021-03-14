Video – Arteta confirms Aubameyang decision on SkySports….

So, the weirdness continues as Mikel Arteta confirms why Aubameyang is on the bench.
But the strange thing is that one possible replacement is the Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Martinelli, who has now been fit to play for over a month, but has been left sitting on the bench.
Today, with Auba sidelined, Martinelli is not even in the squad at all!
Where is the sense in that?
Arteta (Auba) “He was going to start the match, we had disciplinary issue. We had drawn the line and we move on” pic.twitter.com/jD9N2aOAHk
— Osman 🎗 (@OsmanZtheGooner) March 14, 2021
Why highlight disciplinary issue these guys are not in school. More of our managers arrogance in such a big game.
I can’t wait for this season to be over TBH