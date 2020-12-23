Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta confirms considering Saliba loan

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he has been talking with the club about a potential loan move for William Saliba, but seemed to believe the defender was unavailable for selection.

The defender was left out of the club’s Europa League squad, but was named in the Under-21 section for the Premier League, although to play in the cup.

The manager seemed to believe that he wasn’t available however by claiming he wasn’t in the squad, before revealing that they are talking about allowing him to leave on loan next month.

Is there some confusion on the player’s availability?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta William Saliba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs