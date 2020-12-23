Video: Arteta confirms considering Saliba loan

Mikel Arteta has claimed that he has been talking with the club about a potential loan move for William Saliba, but seemed to believe the defender was unavailable for selection.

The defender was left out of the club’s Europa League squad, but was named in the Under-21 section for the Premier League, although to play in the cup.

The manager seemed to believe that he wasn’t available however by claiming he wasn’t in the squad, before revealing that they are talking about allowing him to leave on loan next month.

Mikel Arteta appeared to be unaware that Saliba was available in the cup, but admits to 'talking about' a January loan move 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/aCY57Dyf7w — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 23, 2020

Is there some confusion on the player’s availability?

Patrick