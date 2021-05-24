Video: Arteta confirms talks with Josh Kroenke about taking Arsenal ‘to a different level’

Mikel Arteta admits talks with Josh Kroenke at the Emirates yesterday, where they reiterated their intentions to take Arsenal ‘to the next level’.

The Gunners have finished in eighth place in consecutive seasons, not without difficulties, and with Daniel Ek having recently made his intentions clear on buying the club, plenty of attention has turned onto the current owners.

The Kroenke family have so far refused any offer, and the manager certainly appears to be backing the current hierarchy.

