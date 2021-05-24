Video: Arteta confirms talks with Josh Kroenke about taking Arsenal ‘to a different level’

Mikel Arteta admits talks with Josh Kroenke at the Emirates yesterday, where they reiterated their intentions to take Arsenal ‘to the next level’.
The Gunners have finished in eighth place in consecutive seasons, not without difficulties, and with Daniel Ek having recently made his intentions clear on buying the club, plenty of attention has turned onto the current owners.
The Kroenke family have so far refused any offer, and the manager certainly appears to be backing the current hierarchy.
What will it take to get the supporters back on side?
Patrick
About 1billion should help get started. We will let them know after that
Well, the last 2 seasons we’ve been at the same level (8th place), so let’s see if he can succeed.
I hope he can because I can’t bear another season like this
Actions speak louder than words!
16 days until the window opens..
Agree Sue, let’s talk again when the transfer window closes.
Precisely Sue & Ozziegunner.
Wise words as always.
Given all the months of noise and hyperbole on here, my stance is this.
We are all passionate about our beloved Arsenal F.C.
However it soon became VERY apparent to me that the current ownership had set their stall out in backing Mikel Arteta, almost come what may this season (bar relegation one would think).
Given the above,my thoughts soon turned to, and are now firmly fixed upon, the summer transfer window (both dealings in and out) and the start to the 2021/22 season (one being dependant on the other).
ALL excuses will be off the table.
The more balanced amongst us have seen this painful period through, for the very reason of eradicating any possible future excuses to continue to hide behind.
Failure to deliver CLEAR and OBVIOUS improvement regarding first team performances ON ALL FRONTS can surely lead to only one outcome.
But said outcome will mean by Christmas we will once again be 15 points or so adrift – DO NOT LET THIS HAPPEN ….. ACT NOW.
NO MORE EXCUSES – TIME TO DELIVER ON THE PROMISES.
I third that
A lot of talk just because we have had a strong finish but at the end of the day we finished 8th.
I said the other day less talk more action !
Arsenal just have to be at a “different level” next season. Can’t bear to watch them at ‘this level’ again.
And it’s not just about buying players; it’s even more about changing the playing ethics on the pitch.
But I think the performances and results of the later phase of the PL season gives hope for the next.