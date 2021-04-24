Video: Arteta defends Leno mistake as a ‘part of football’…

Mikel Arteta has written off goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s mistake which resulted in his Arsenal side losing to Everton last night.

The Gunners had the chance to climb into eighth in the Premier League table last night, but put in a below-par performance, and the goal that we conceded was painful to watch.

The manager is refusing to throw his goalkeeper under the bus however, claiming that ‘errors are a part of football’.

Is this attitude partly why our team is struggling? Mistakes are just being accepted and players aren’t being made accountable?

Patrick