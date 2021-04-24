Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta defends Leno mistake as a ‘part of football’…

Mikel Arteta has written off goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s mistake which resulted in his Arsenal side losing to Everton last night.

The Gunners had the chance to climb into eighth in the Premier League table last night, but put in a below-par performance, and the goal that we conceded was painful to watch.

The manager is refusing to throw his goalkeeper under the bus however, claiming that ‘errors are a part of football’.

Is this attitude partly why our team is struggling? Mistakes are just being accepted and players aren’t being made accountable?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bernd Leno Everton mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. ThirdManJW says:
    April 24, 2021 at 4:32 pm

    Well it’s a regular part of his game of late. Please bench him!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs