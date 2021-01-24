Video: Arteta defends performance of Gabriel Magalhaes

Mikel Arteta moved to defend the performance of Gabriel Magalhaes against Southampton.

The Brazilian wasn’t at his best in his first start since suffering a positive Coronavirus test.

It remains to be seen if he will hold onto his first-team place when Pablo Mari returns to action, while Rob holding has emerged as the first choice alongside the Spaniard in recent weeks.

While Arteta defended his summer signing’s performance on a lack of training, there are doubts over how long he will take to return to 100%, as players like Paulo Dybala of Juventus took months to return to a high level after suffering with COVID-19

