Video: Arteta delivers a brief update on Thomas Partey’s injury

Thomas Partey was only able to complete the first half against Aston Villa, and the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given a brief update on his injury.

The manager confirmed that the injury was his thigh, but wasn’t able to confirm whether he would be joining up with his international side over the break or not.

Mikel Arteta gives a brief update on Thomas Partey's thigh injury 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/qlYoh1ffsM — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 9, 2020

Partey would be a huge loss to our side should he be ruled out extensively, but fingers crossed he will be ready to return against Leeds United in two weeks time.

Patrick