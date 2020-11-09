Video: Arteta delivers a brief update on Thomas Partey’s injury

Thomas Partey was only able to complete the first half against Aston Villa, and the Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has given a brief update on his injury.
The manager confirmed that the injury was his thigh, but wasn’t able to confirm whether he would be joining up with his international side over the break or not.
Mikel Arteta gives a brief update on Thomas Partey's thigh injury 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/qlYoh1ffsM
Partey would be a huge loss to our side should he be ruled out extensively, but fingers crossed he will be ready to return against Leeds United in two weeks time.
Every time Partey pushes forward and sees zero movement off the ball I feel bad for him.
RSH, so who would you blame for that situation?
Indeed, no one runs the channels anymore. Everyone stands around mostly waiting for the ball to be played to their feet. Hopefully Mikel can sort out the attack in two weeks.
Wow do I miss Martinelli and what he brought to the pitch. Hopefully he gets a run of games when he is fit, because what he has shown is miles better than anything we’ve seen from Willian, Pepe, Nketiah, and even Laca.