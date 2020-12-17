Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video – Arteta discusses whether the officials are unfair to Arsenal

With Arsenal lacking in confidence and desperately in need of a win in the Premier League, we yet again find ourselves struggling to get a result with only ten men on the pitch.

Arsenal have had 7 red cards now this season, but at least last night it was only a second yellow for Gabriel that saw him dismissed. But Arteta is not sure that refs are more likely to give us yellows as well….

This is what the boss said after the draw with Southampton….

  1. Ikileng darius says:
    December 17, 2020 at 8:19 am

    The refrees are also who are unfair to us

  2. Dan kit says:
    December 17, 2020 at 8:25 am

    Red card all day long ,could have been booked before for that elbow to the head aswell .
    What I do find strange is the penalty appeal where Ceballos was (hardly any contact I know )hit twice before going down ,if that had been Bruno for Utd they would have got 2 penalty’s

