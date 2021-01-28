Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta downplays his side’s top four hopes

Mikel Arteta claims that his Arsenal side has so much to improve on despite closing in on the top four of the Premier League.

The Gunners have moved to within five points of the Champions League places after an impressive run of results since Christmas, but the manager insists he is only worried about his side’s results.

It wasn’t long ago that we were being quizzed on being part of a relegation battle, and now we are being asked about our chances of qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.

Does our form at present make us contenders for the top places?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Top Four

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gotta_feel_sorry_for_the_lad says:
    January 28, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    It’s going to be harder and slower to go further up the table.. our goal difference is less and apart from Chelsea we have played 1-2 more games than the 4 teams above us and the two below..
    Villa or Soton can go above us again if either win their match and we don’t.
    We have easier games for the last few in the season and many of the teams above still need to play each other means we have a chance to go up a bit if we keep consistency and improvement.

    Reply
    1. PJ-SA says:
      January 28, 2021 at 4:01 pm

      Exactly, we are still far behind. Positive signs though.

      I see us ending 6th best case scenario but more likely 7th.

      Next season we should have a good shot at top 4

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs