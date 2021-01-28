Video: Arteta downplays his side’s top four hopes

Mikel Arteta claims that his Arsenal side has so much to improve on despite closing in on the top four of the Premier League.
The Gunners have moved to within five points of the Champions League places after an impressive run of results since Christmas, but the manager insists he is only worried about his side’s results.
It wasn’t long ago that we were being quizzed on being part of a relegation battle, and now we are being asked about our chances of qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.
The Arsenal boss is only concentrating on getting results, and isn't eyeing a place in the top four at present 👀👀👀
Does Arteta believe his current crop work better without expectations? Should they not have a target to aim for? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5VOcptlECR
Does our form at present make us contenders for the top places?
Patrick
It’s going to be harder and slower to go further up the table.. our goal difference is less and apart from Chelsea we have played 1-2 more games than the 4 teams above us and the two below..
Villa or Soton can go above us again if either win their match and we don’t.
We have easier games for the last few in the season and many of the teams above still need to play each other means we have a chance to go up a bit if we keep consistency and improvement.
Exactly, we are still far behind. Positive signs though.
I see us ending 6th best case scenario but more likely 7th.
Next season we should have a good shot at top 4