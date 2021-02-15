Video: Arteta full of praise for Aubameyang after match-winning performance

Manager Mikel Arteta was full of praise for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who appears to have put his recent personal problems behind him with a match-winning hat-trick for Arsenal.

The Gunners overcame Leeds 4-2 in yesterday evening’s Premier League clash, and it was Aubz who opened the scoring with a confident move, before he added two more goals in the following 35 minutes of action.

It was a rare start through the middle for the hat-trick hero, but the manager appears to hint that he will be returning back to his wide role in the coming weeks.

Will this performance lead to more minutes centrally for PEA? Has his wide role been holding him back from further goals?

