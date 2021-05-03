Video: Arteta full of praise for ‘popular guy’ Elneny

Mohamed Elneny scored his first ever Premier League goal in Sunday’s win over Newcastle, and the Arsenal boss revealed just how popular he is inside the dressing room.

The players were extremely happy in celebrating the Egyptian’s first goal, and we could see just how much it meant to him.

Mikel Arteta full of praise for Arsenal midfielder Me Elneny after his goal against Newcastle yesterday 🥰🥰🥰 Should he be in contention for Thursday? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/o8qvligOWV — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 3, 2021

Elneny could well be in contention to start on Thursday with Granit Xhaka likely to be played at left-back again with Kieran Tierney still unlikely to make it back.

Does Mo deserve to be starting on Thursday alongside Partey?

Patrick