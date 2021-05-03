Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta full of praise for ‘popular guy’ Elneny

Mohamed Elneny scored his first ever Premier League goal in Sunday’s win over Newcastle, and the Arsenal boss revealed just how popular he is inside the dressing room.

The players were extremely happy in celebrating the Egyptian’s first goal, and we could see just how much it meant to him.

Elneny could well be in contention to start on Thursday with Granit Xhaka likely to be played at left-back again with Kieran Tierney still unlikely to make it back.

Does Mo deserve to be starting on Thursday alongside Partey?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Mo Elneny

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs