Video: Arteta full of praise for two players’ composure in EL win

Mikel Arteta has singled out both Nicolas Pepe and Emile Smith Rowe’s composure after they got Arsenal kickstarted on the route to victory over Slavia Prague last night.
The Gunners sealed their place in the next round of the Europa League with a 4-0 victory over Slavia Prague last night, but it was Emile Smith Rowe’s fine work on the edge of the box, paired with Nicolas Pepe’s instinct in front of goal which broke the deadlock.
The manager has now moved to praise both individuals for their part in the opener.
Arteta praised the 'composure' of both Nicolas Pepe & Smith Rowe in the final third 💪💪💪
Does ESR deserve to be held in the same regard as Saka? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/pfBS7e6vfb
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 16, 2021
Could Pepe be in line for more minutes after a resurgence in form of late?
Patrick
1 CommentAdd a Comment
I think Ceballos has shown his old self in the last two matches. I like his eye for the through pass (that was fundamental for our fa cup last season). If he can continue in that way, i think throwing back to Madrid would not be an easy choice, like some fans think it is. Unless Madrid overpriced him.