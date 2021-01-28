Video: Arteta gets quizzed on avoiding ‘burn out’ of his younger players

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on how he is trying to avoid burning out his younger players, with Arsenal relying heavily on Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe of late.

The Gunners have enjoyed a huge upturn in fortunes in the last month, whilst relying heavily on an attack which consists of both Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka, and the former’s fitness is under the spotlight at present.

ESR limped off on Tuesday, having been left out of the FA Cup clash at the weekend with injury, and the manager appears to have taken a risk by playing him.

Arteta insists that he is monitoring them closely, but doesn’t actually explain any long-term plans of dealing with such.

Mikel Arteta is quizzed on how to avoid burning out his Arsenal youngsters, with Emile Smith Rowe under threat of injury 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kSj292DbUi — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 28, 2021

