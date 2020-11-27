Video: Arteta gets quizzed on further use of 4-4-2 formation

Mikel Arteta chose to name his Arsenal team in a 4-4-2 formation for the first time this season last night, as we came away 3-0 winners over Molde.

While the performance wasn’t faultless, there was little to complain about in the second-half, as our team really turned the screw.

While it is common for the manager to tinker with his squad in the Europa League, whilst offering minutes to those on the fringes, there was a lot of positives to take from the outing, including Emile Smith Rowe and Folarin Balugun’s impression after coming off the bench.

Arteta appears to be holding his cards close to his chest over the use of the same formation in the Premier League however.

Arteta hints at further use of 4-4-2 👀👀👀 Would Aubameyang profit from such a change? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/S73f9utZEJ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 27, 2020

Was there enough positives from last night to urge the boss into using the same system in the league as we look to fix our goalscoring woes of late?

Patrick