Video: Arteta gets quizzed on whether Odegaard could hamper Smith Rowe

Emile Smith Rowe has been flourishing in the number 10 role this season, and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claims Martin Odegaard’s arrival will not hamper that.

The transfer isn’t yet completed while reports claim that a loan deal without an option to buy is possible, but there are doubts on his effect on our current stars.

Smith Rowe has earned himself a key role in behind the striker in recent weeks, but with the signing of Odegaard appearing to be close, he could well lose him first-team role.

The manager tries to downplay that scenario however, but it is clear that both players favoured role is the same, and you would have to expect that the Norwegian would only have arrived with guarantees on minutes.

Arteta claims that any signings will only be brought in to help with the development of our players, after being asked if Martin Odegaard's arrival at Arsenal could hamper Smith Rowe's progress

Would Odegaard have to be guaranteed regular minutes to join?

Patrick