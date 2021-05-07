Video: Arteta gives his excuses for Arsenal’s exit

Arsenal were eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage after failing to overcome Villarreal, and the manager has given his reasoning for their disappointing performance.

Mikel Arteta explains that his side weren’t clinical enough in the final third, and blames him being forced to replace Granit Xhaka in the warm-up as reasoning why they were not good enough early into the second-leg.

Arteta blames our lacklustre first-half and Xhaka's absence as reasons for his side's exit 👀👀👀 Does the Arsenal boss appear under pressure to make the right excuses? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/J3ITKl6xKQ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 7, 2021

Reality is we were shocking in both first-halves against Villarreal, and that simply isn’t good enough at this stage of the competition, and the manager has to take some responsibility for that.

Patrick