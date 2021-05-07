Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta gives his excuses for Arsenal’s exit

Arsenal were eliminated from the Europa League at the semi-final stage after failing to overcome Villarreal, and the manager has given his reasoning for their disappointing performance.

Mikel Arteta explains that his side weren’t clinical enough in the final third, and blames him being forced to replace Granit Xhaka in the warm-up as reasoning why they were not good enough early into the second-leg.

Reality is we were shocking in both first-halves against Villarreal, and that simply isn’t good enough at this stage of the competition, and the manager has to take some responsibility for that.

  Sean Williams says:
    May 7, 2021 at 4:58 pm

    Arteta is words, words, words. Words fool nobody. Outcomes are his job and he is not good at it.

