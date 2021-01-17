Video: Arteta gives his opponent some tips on turning form around

Mikel Arteta has given his opposing manager some tips on turning his woeful form around, as Arsenal look set to take on Newcastle.

The Gunners boss recently turned around a spell of seven matches without victory to win four matches on the bounce, before settling for a draw on Thursday with Crystal Palace.

Arteta has now been asked what is needed to come through such a spell, although given Bruce’s vast experience as a manager, I feel he may have his own ideas.

Arsenal boss Arteta gives his opinion on how he managed to turn things around after our torrid form in recent months, with Monday's rivals Newcastle currently enduring such form 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/xklNJVnVJU — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 17, 2021

Will Bruce be able to take in any tips from the Spaniard’s comments despite his limited experience in the role?

Patrick