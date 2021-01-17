Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta gives his opponent some tips on turning form around

Mikel Arteta has given his opposing manager some tips on turning his woeful form around, as Arsenal look set to take on Newcastle.

The Gunners boss recently turned around a spell of seven matches without victory to win four matches on the bounce, before settling for a draw on Thursday with Crystal Palace.

Arteta has now been asked what is needed to come through such a spell, although given Bruce’s vast experience as a manager, I feel he may have his own ideas.

Will Bruce be able to take in any tips from the Spaniard’s comments despite his limited experience in the role?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta Steve Bruce

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs