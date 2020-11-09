Video – Arteta gives his reaction to the performance of Aston Villa

The fact that Arsenal was absolutely awful last night does not detract from the performance of Aston Villa, who deservedly ran out 3-0 winners.

The Villians were brilliant, they bossed the entire game, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley were immense and the Villa manager Dean Smith schooled Mikel Arteta.

However, in all fairness to Arteta, he has acknowledged how good Villa was on the night calling them top draw and he is not wrong.