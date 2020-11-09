Arsenal News Gooner News

Video – Arteta gives his reaction to the performance of Aston Villa

The fact that Arsenal was absolutely awful last night does not detract from the performance of Aston Villa, who deservedly ran out 3-0 winners.

The Villians were brilliant, they bossed the entire game, Jack Grealish, Ollie Watkins and Ross Barkley were immense and the Villa manager Dean Smith schooled Mikel Arteta.

However, in all fairness to Arteta, he has acknowledged how good Villa was on the night calling them top draw and he is not wrong.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Aston Villa mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs