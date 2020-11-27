Video: Arteta gives positive update on Luiz’s latest injury

Mikel Arteta insists that he is not worried about David Luiz’s injury, despite hauling him off at half-time against Molde.

The Brazilin was absent for the weekend’s clash with Leeds, but not because of injury. Luiz was allowed to stay home while his wife was giving birth to his baby, but was thrown straight into the starting line-up against the Norwegian outfit.

Shortly after a clash of heads came the half-time whistle, and the defender was replaced by Rob Holding during the break.

When asked what injury Luiz had suffered, Mikel insisted that the player was fine, but the boss didn’t want to risk him on the surface.

The boss is positive on David Luiz injury despite being forced to sub him off at the break 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Zf7F76vPSv — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) November 27, 2020

