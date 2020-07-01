Video – Arteta happy overall but admits there are still some issues to work on

Mikel Arteta was a happy man this evening following the impressive 4-0 win over hapless Norwich City at the Emirates.

Four goals, a clean sheet and a third win in a row would be more than enough for most managers but for Arteta he still found time to identify certain problems that he was not overly happy with and that is brilliant.

Arteta is on a mission and even fantastic wins will not deter him from his goal and when the lads slip slightly he will let them know, publicly as well it seems. Good for him.

"He's always trying to be the best, to score goals, to help the team. And I'm really glad with him not only for the goals but his attitude overall." Mikel Arteta reflects on Arsenal's Norwich triumph and pays tribute to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 🙌 🎙 @ReshminTV pic.twitter.com/pws4hgk4PS — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) July 1, 2020