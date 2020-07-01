Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Video – Arteta happy overall but admits there are still some issues to work on

Mikel Arteta was a happy man this evening following the impressive 4-0 win over hapless Norwich City at the Emirates.

Four goals, a clean sheet and a third win in a row would be more than enough for most managers but for Arteta he still found time to identify certain problems that he was not overly happy with and that is brilliant.

Arteta is on a mission and even fantastic wins will not deter him from his goal and when the lads slip slightly he will let them know, publicly as well it seems. Good for him.

More Stories / Latest News
Posted by

Tags Arsenal v Norwich City mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. SueP says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:07 pm

    Arsenal have been on a rollercoaster for a while now but now Arteta is beginning to instil his vision.
    I’m an old ted but seeing and hearing him on TV I have a warm feeling about his vision for our club and I think the players are beginning to respond. This is not about tonight alone but a ripple in the right direction of a unity that has been sadly missing

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs