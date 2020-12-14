Video: Arteta has to compose himself before discussing Xhaka’s red card

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether Granit Xhaka let his Arsenal team down by loosing his cool before getting sent off against Burnley yesterday.

The team went onto lose 1-0 with the scores level at the time of his sending off, while the team had appeared to be in control before the incident.

When asked, Arteta clearly had to pause to compose himself before answering the question, which tells me he may not have been so forgiving in the dressing room…

Mikel Arteta appears under pressure to keep his cool as he attempts to hide his emotions on Granit Xhaka's dismissal 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/uRO0KJWmbx — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 14, 2020

Will the Swiss have gotten a dressing down behind closed doors?

Patrick