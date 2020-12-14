Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta has to compose himself before discussing Xhaka’s red card

Mikel Arteta was quizzed on whether Granit Xhaka let his Arsenal team down by loosing his cool before getting sent off against Burnley yesterday.

The team went onto lose 1-0 with the scores level at the time of his sending off, while the team had appeared to be in control before the incident.

When asked, Arteta clearly had to pause to compose himself before answering the question, which tells me he may not have been so forgiving in the dressing room…

Will the Swiss have gotten a dressing down behind closed doors?

Patrick

