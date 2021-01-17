Video: Arteta hints at a start for Thomas Partey tomorrow

Mikel Arteta appears to be hinting that Thomas Partey could be ready to return to the starting line-up for Arsenal tomorrow, when we take on Newcastle in the Premier League.

The midfielder returned to action when coming off the bench against Crystal Palace on Thursday as he battles to return after two thigh injuries in a row.

Partey had initially fallen foul of injury against Aston Villa in November, before returning to take on Spurs on December 6, but only managed 45 minutes of action.

Arteta hints that Thomas Partey will be ready to start for Arsenal against Newcastle tomorrow 🙏🙏🙏 Will he relish the role in the two in front of defence? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/5HNiDMfayx — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) January 17, 2021

Should Arsenal bench him again to give him more time to build his fitness with lesser opponents coming up tomorrow?

Patrick