Video: Arteta hints at two reasons for his side’s winless run

Arsenal haven’t won any of their last four matches, and manager Mikel Arteta believes his side’s finishing and game management has let them down.

The Gunners failed to hold onto their lead last night when Slavia Prague scored from an injury time corner kick, and their Europa League run is now in fear of coming to an end at the quarter-final stage.

We should have had a number of goals last night however, with both Bukayo Saka and Alexandre Lacazette both failing to finish off relatively simply one-on-ones, with the latter’s effort striking the woodwork.

Manager Mikel Arteta believes that the team’s game management has also been an issue, as has the finishing which was highlighted in last night’s draw.

Arteta is quizzed on why his team hasn't won since the North London Derby with Spurs, and he claims his side's finishing and their game management has cost them lately 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/dHbecZHmPZ — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) April 9, 2021

Patrick