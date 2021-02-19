Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta hints that Bukayo Saka is set to be rested

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he will have to manage Bukayo Saka‘s minutes, bringing fear that the midfielder could be in line for a rest.

The winger has been arguable the club’s most important, and most consistent player, throughout the season thus far, and his minutes have reflected that.

Saka is the youngest of our first-team regulars however, and there is risk that he could burn out if he continues to play without rest, although the recent addition of Martin Odegaard could well give the club the option to play without Saka.

Arteta admits that Bukayo is in his best moment since the manager took over the helm, whilst admitting that he needs to be careful on overusing him.

Does Saka need to be rotated more to prevent burnout? Can Arsenal afford to rest him?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags Bukayo Saka mikel arteta

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Dboy says:
    February 19, 2021 at 12:00 pm

    He certainly looked tired against Benfca. Or was he a bit sluggish? But I think rest will do him good. 👍

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs