Video: Arteta hints that Bukayo Saka is set to be rested

Mikel Arteta has admitted that he will have to manage Bukayo Saka‘s minutes, bringing fear that the midfielder could be in line for a rest.

The winger has been arguable the club’s most important, and most consistent player, throughout the season thus far, and his minutes have reflected that.

Saka is the youngest of our first-team regulars however, and there is risk that he could burn out if he continues to play without rest, although the recent addition of Martin Odegaard could well give the club the option to play without Saka.

Arteta admits that Bukayo is in his best moment since the manager took over the helm, whilst admitting that he needs to be careful on overusing him.

The Arsenal boss claims Saka is playing the best football of his senior career thus far, but hints at resting him in the coming weeks 👀👀👀 Can Arteta afford to rest him with the form he is in? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/H250PqxKXv — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 19, 2021

Does Saka need to be rotated more to prevent burnout? Can Arsenal afford to rest him?

Patrick