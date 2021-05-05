Video: Arteta hopeful that Aubameyang will take his opportunity tomorrow

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has endured a tough season marred by issues on and off the pitch, but manager Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal’s fixture tomorrow will be an opportunity to set things right.

The Gunners season has not been simple, nor has Auba’s run of form, with his latest setback contracting Malaria whilst on international duty, as well having juggled his own struggled on the pitch and with his mother’s illness, but he seems eager to get back to playing football.

The manager has described tomorrow’s match as an opportunity to put things right however.

Do we expect Auba to step up, and show the hunger we have been missing at times this term?

