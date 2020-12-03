Video: Arteta insists formation only changes in ‘one phase’

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked about his use of a back three and back four in recent weeks, but he claims there is little difference.

The Spaniard claims that his team is only shaped differently in ‘one phase’, but the rest is the same.

Arteta was then asked if the likes of Bukayo Saka or Calum Chambers changes the system in use because of their versatility.

Check out his responses below.

Arteta claims there is little difference between his supposed back four or back 5 in formations 🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/MOti3GjuLt — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 3, 2020

Will Chambers return to availability change the way the team sets up?

Patrick