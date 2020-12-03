Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists formation only changes in ‘one phase’

Manager Mikel Arteta was asked about his use of a back three and back four in recent weeks, but he claims there is little difference.

The Spaniard claims that his team is only shaped differently in ‘one phase’, but the rest is the same.

Arteta was then asked if the likes of Bukayo Saka or Calum Chambers changes the system in use because of their versatility.

Check out his responses below.

Will Chambers return to availability change the way the team sets up?

Patrick

  1. Shortboygooner says:
    December 3, 2020 at 2:56 pm

    Maybe this is why we don’t have much creativity still. If nothing has changed then this is a problem mate.

    I hope the fact that we have chambers and AMN who can both do a good DMF job changes things.

    I desperately want to see the middle 3 do more then defend and start our football going.

    Arteta u don’t have alot of time u need to make the faith that has been shown in you pay off.

