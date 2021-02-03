Video: Arteta insists he was ‘really hurt’ by the loss to Wolves

Mikel Arteta admitted that he was ‘really hurt’ by the way in which Arsenal lost to Wolves yesterday evening.
The Gunners were 1-0 up and extremely dominant after 45 minutes of action, only for David Luiz to give away a penalty and pick up a straight red card in the last action of the first half.
The game completely changed from this point onwards, and only went from bad to worse as the game went on, and the manager admits that it was ‘painful’.
'Hurt'
'Painful'
Mikel Arteta describes his feeling after Arsenal's loss to Wolves last night 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/lePPpAxBlE
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 3, 2021
Will the manager have any struggles picking up his side up after such a painful loss?
Patrick
The manager’s anger is justified, whenever Arsenal commits a foul in our box, VAR will analyse it angle by angle & draw the lines. But when a foul is committed against Arsenal in the opposition box, VAR will come up with shallow view. Who hasn’t noticed Saka had a penalty not awarded ? How long will Arsenal continue 2 suffer unjustly 4rm VAR ? Why are we been targeted every season ?
OT.. Bloody hell, what a night!
What a job David Moyes is doing 👏 Lingard was called ‘Messi Lingard’ online!! I’m kicking myself I went with a draw!!! And went for a Pool win!!
Nice one, Brighton!! Now I hope City batter them on Sunday…
Can always rely on Pool to ‘Brighton’ up my evening (groan 😂😂)