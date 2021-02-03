Video: Arteta insists he was ‘really hurt’ by the loss to Wolves

Mikel Arteta admitted that he was ‘really hurt’ by the way in which Arsenal lost to Wolves yesterday evening.

The Gunners were 1-0 up and extremely dominant after 45 minutes of action, only for David Luiz to give away a penalty and pick up a straight red card in the last action of the first half.

The game completely changed from this point onwards, and only went from bad to worse as the game went on, and the manager admits that it was ‘painful’.

Mikel Arteta describes his feeling after Arsenal's loss to Wolves last night 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/lePPpAxBlE — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) February 3, 2021

Will the manager have any struggles picking up his side up after such a painful loss?

