Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists his side’s performances this term will affect the new campaign

Mikel Arteta insists his plan is always to play the best possible way with ‘what we have’, and insists his Arsenal’s sides performances will help them going into the new season.

The Gunners earned a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to keep us in with a chance of finishing in the European places, with the manager reverting to using win-backs once again, and he could well be considering the formation more after the victory.

Our season certainly should have gone better, with the players and ability that we possess, and I’m not against Arteta wanting to use more than one system throughout the new campaign.

Should the formation get more of a consideration?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs