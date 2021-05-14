Video: Arteta insists his side’s performances this term will affect the new campaign

Mikel Arteta insists his plan is always to play the best possible way with ‘what we have’, and insists his Arsenal’s sides performances will help them going into the new season.

The Gunners earned a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to keep us in with a chance of finishing in the European places, with the manager reverting to using win-backs once again, and he could well be considering the formation more after the victory.

Manager Mikel Arteta insists that his Arsenal team's remaining performances will impact things going into the new season, regardless of Europe 😅😅😅 Could the manager be looking to change formation ahead of the new campaign? 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/bcNqZlKsST — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 13, 2021

Our season certainly should have gone better, with the players and ability that we possess, and I’m not against Arteta wanting to use more than one system throughout the new campaign.

Should the formation get more of a consideration?

Patrick