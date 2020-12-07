Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists his team ‘urgently’ needs one thing

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his team ‘urgently’ needs to start scoring goals, after Arsenal once again failed to score in the league against Tottenham.

Our side has just one goal from open play, plus one penalty against Manchester United, from their last seven Premier League matches.

We’ve no played more games (11) than scored goals (10) in the division, and have fallen to 15th in the table,

Arteta is sure that this is holding us back now, but insists that goals will change his sides fortune.

Why are we struggling so badly to score, even after the last two matches where we got the ball in the opposing box on numerous occasions?

Patrick

Posted by

Tags mikel arteta

3 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Armoury says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:34 am

    The only thing that the team needs urgently is to replace Arteta. It’ll be sad ro see Arsenal fighting relegation

    Reply
  2. Jah son says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:44 am

    The word Arteta is now like a turn off. Bring in Mauricio he’s got something to prove. Talk about “dross” and deadwood.

    Reply
  3. Sean Williams says:
    December 7, 2020 at 11:53 am

    Watching us at home and away is sad, but comical. All a team has to do is sit back and let us attack, and just wait for their opportunity. If we see the possession is about 60%-40% in Arsenals favour you can be sure we have lost. It is not the players….it is what they are asked to do on the pitch. Arteta is soooo inexperienced he hasn’t got an iota of an idea how to change. Arteta’s attempt to import Pep’s methods to here will not work……..different players, and Pep’s method is Pep’s not Arteta’s. Sorry but we need experience or we are going to suffer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs