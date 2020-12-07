Video: Arteta insists his team ‘urgently’ needs one thing

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his team ‘urgently’ needs to start scoring goals, after Arsenal once again failed to score in the league against Tottenham.
Our side has just one goal from open play, plus one penalty against Manchester United, from their last seven Premier League matches.
We’ve no played more games (11) than scored goals (10) in the division, and have fallen to 15th in the table,
Arteta is sure that this is holding us back now, but insists that goals will change his sides fortune.
Mikel Arteta insists the answer to turning our form around is 'simple' 👀👀👀🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sC7VmIXYkk
— Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020
Why are we struggling so badly to score, even after the last two matches where we got the ball in the opposing box on numerous occasions?
Patrick
The only thing that the team needs urgently is to replace Arteta. It’ll be sad ro see Arsenal fighting relegation
The word Arteta is now like a turn off. Bring in Mauricio he’s got something to prove. Talk about “dross” and deadwood.
Watching us at home and away is sad, but comical. All a team has to do is sit back and let us attack, and just wait for their opportunity. If we see the possession is about 60%-40% in Arsenals favour you can be sure we have lost. It is not the players….it is what they are asked to do on the pitch. Arteta is soooo inexperienced he hasn’t got an iota of an idea how to change. Arteta’s attempt to import Pep’s methods to here will not work……..different players, and Pep’s method is Pep’s not Arteta’s. Sorry but we need experience or we are going to suffer.