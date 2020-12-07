Video: Arteta insists his team ‘urgently’ needs one thing

Mikel Arteta has claimed that his team ‘urgently’ needs to start scoring goals, after Arsenal once again failed to score in the league against Tottenham.

Our side has just one goal from open play, plus one penalty against Manchester United, from their last seven Premier League matches.

We’ve no played more games (11) than scored goals (10) in the division, and have fallen to 15th in the table,

Arteta is sure that this is holding us back now, but insists that goals will change his sides fortune.

Mikel Arteta insists the answer to turning our form around is 'simple' 👀👀👀🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/sC7VmIXYkk — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) December 7, 2020

Why are we struggling so badly to score, even after the last two matches where we got the ball in the opposing box on numerous occasions?

Patrick