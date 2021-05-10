Video: Arteta insists performance was the best ‘remedy’ after defeat

Arsenal put in a impressive performance on Sunday to beat West Brom at the Emirates, but it was the response to the loss in midweek which made it so important.

The Gunners were dumped out of the Europa League at the semi-final stage after failing to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit to Villarreal, knowing they could have done much better in their all-important home leg on Thursday.

The team put in a solid performance at the weekend however to calm some of the frustrations surrounding the club’s overall performance, while keeping us in with a chance of climbing into the top seven also.

Arteta insists that it is always important to get back to winning ways to 'remedy' a painful defeat after his Arsenal side put in a performance on Sunday 🔴⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/QRkQUXKUrb — Just Arsenal News (@JustArsenal) May 10, 2021

Will the squad be able to concentrate their efforts on finishing the league fixtures well to try and claim one of the remaining European spots?

