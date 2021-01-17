Arsenal News Arsenal Videos

Video: Arteta insists that Arsenal have ‘foundation to win’ in recent weeks

Mikel Arteta has claimed that clean sheets are the ‘foundation to win’ matches, after his Arsenal side secured four in their last four.

The Gunners have turned their form around since Christmas, winning four matches and drawing once, and have conceded only once in that time.

When asked how important it is to shut out your opponents, the manager insists that it is key because it is the ‘foundation to win games’.

Do Arsenal struggle to find the balance between defence and attack at times?

